Soto went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in a 16-8 win over the Brewers on Sunday.

Soto took a fastball deep to left field in the third inning and added another on a changeup in the fifth frame. Soto now has five multi-home run games in his career, tying Mel Ott for the most before turning 21 years old. The 20-year-old is hitting .286/.398/.553 with 28 home runs and 83 RBI this season.