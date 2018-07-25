Soto went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over Milwaukee.

Soto caught up to a high fastball and hit it to dead center field for his 11th home run of the season. He's now up to .303/.411/.538 with a 36:45 BB:K -- a nearly unprecedented combination of power and plate discipline for a 19-year-old.

More News
Our Latest Stories