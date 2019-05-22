Nationals' Juan Soto: Goes yard Tuesday
Soto went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored Tuesday against the Mets.
Soto took Zack Wheeler deep in the second inning for his seventh homer of the season. He added to that in the eighth inning by doubling in the go-ahead run, bringing his RBI total for the season to 30. The 20-year-old is currently riding a five-game hitting streak, highlighted by three multi-hit efforts and six RBI.
