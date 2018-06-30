Soto went 4-for-6 with two home runs, a third run scored and five RBI in Friday's 17-7 win over the Phillies.

The Nats slugged a season-high seven homers on the night, but it was their burgeoning 19-year-old superstar who led the way. Soto now has a ridiculous .336/.446/.621 slash line with eight homers and 21 RBI through 35 big-league games.