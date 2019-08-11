Soto went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Mets.

He went yard in the first inning off Noah Syndergaard and the eighth off Seth Lugo, the latter a solo shot that seems poised to give the Nats a much-needed win before Fernando Rodney spit the bit in the bottom of the frame. Soto now has three homers in the last two games and a career-high 24 on the year to go with a sharp .289/.401/.543 slash line.