Soto went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 10-8 win over the Reds.

After taking Tyler Mahle deep in the fourth inning for a solo shot, Soto kicked off a late rally by the Nationals by launching a three-run blast off Alexis Diaz in the seventh. The two homers traveled a combined 842 feet as the 23-year-old slugger continues to come to life at the plate. Over his last seven games, Soto is batting just .259 (7-for-27), but six of those hits have gone for extra bases including four of his 12 homers on the year.