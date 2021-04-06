Soto (calf) will bat third and play right field Tuesday against Atlanta.
Soto dealt with a minor calf injury in late March, but he already seemed to have a good chance to make the Opening Day lineup even if the Nationals' season hadn't been delayed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The team will be leaning heavily on him early in the season with several key contributors sidelined for an indefinite period.
