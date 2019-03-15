Soto went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

The 20-year-old has now homered in back-to-back games, and he appears to be more than ready for the regular season to begin. Soto sports a .345/.441/.621 slash line with a sharp 5:6 BB:K through 12 spring games.

