Nationals' Juan Soto: Heating up at right time
Soto went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.
The 20-year-old has now homered in back-to-back games, and he appears to be more than ready for the regular season to begin. Soto sports a .345/.441/.621 slash line with a sharp 5:6 BB:K through 12 spring games.
