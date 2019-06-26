Soto went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

The second-year slugger has now hit safely in 10 straight games, slashing .429/.500/.771 over that stretch with two homers, two steals, eight runs and 11 RBI. Soto has put his slow start to 2019 firmly behind him and seems headed for a huge second half.