Soto went 1-for-4 with a double in Monday's loss to the Marlins.

He extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his fourth-inning two-bagger off Jose Urena. Soto is slashing .463/.511/.805 over that stretch with six doubles, a triple, two homers, eight runs and 11 RBI, and after a slow start to 2019, his .897 OPS is now just a hair below his performance as a rookie.

