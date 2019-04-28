Soto went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in an 8-3 loss to the Padres on Saturday.

The 20-year-old tied the game with his two-run bomb in the sixth, but the Nationals went on to lose in extra innings. This was Soto's first multi-hit game since April 17, but he is on a modest five-game hitting streak. Soto is batting .250 with five home runs, 19 RBI, 15 runs and two steals in 92 at-bats this season.