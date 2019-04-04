Soto went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 9-8 win over Philadelphia.

Soto came up a triple short of the cycle Wednesday and had a key walk as the Nationals rallied for the walkoff. The 20-year-old has been boom-or-bust through the first five games of the season as he now has a pair of three-hit games, but is otherwise 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts.