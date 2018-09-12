Soto went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, four RBI and a walk in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

Soto powered the Nationals offense with an RBI double during the first inning, a two-run homer in the second and a solo home run in the tenth to provide a 7-6 lead. The 19-year-old went 5-for-8 between the two games, and has a .306/.421/.529 slash line with 18 home runs.