Soto went 2-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Marlins.

Soto took Dan Straily deep in the fourth inning for his 12th home run of the season. He has been on a power surge of late, homering four times and driving in seven since July 9. The 19-year-old continues to impress in his rookie campaign, hitting .308/.419/.556 through the first 198 at-bats of his career.