Soto went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, two runs and two strikeouts in Friday's 11-4 win over the Yankees.

Soto returned to the Nationals' lineup as the designated hitter in Friday's matchup, and he crossed the plate in the eighth inning before providing some insurance runs with his third homer of the season in the ninth inning. It's not yet clear when Soto will be cleared to return to the field, but he'll be eligible to serve as the designated hitter in each of the next two games.