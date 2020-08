Soto went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies.

He gave the Nats an early lead by taking Aaron Nola yard in the second inning, but the offense only managed one more run afterwards. Soto has been all but unstoppable at the plate after his late start to the season, slashing a monstrous .380/.476/.803 in 20 games with eight homers, 17 runs 18 RBI and a 12:10 BB:K.