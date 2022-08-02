Soto with 1-for-1 with a solo home run, an additional run, a stolen base and three walks in a loss to the Mets on Monday.

Soto showed why Washington is demanding a huge haul in any potential deal for him leading up to Tuesday's trade deadline, as he reached base in all four of his plate appearances and crushed his 21st homer of the campaign off future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer. The All-Star outfielder also swiped his sixth bag of the season and threw out a runner at home plate. This may have been Soto's final game as a National if he gets traded before Tuesday's deadline -- of course, there's a real possibility that Washington won't find any team willing give up the assets necessary to attain a 23-year-old megastar under team control for two more seasons.