Soto went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, five RBI and a walk during Monday's 18-1 blowout win over the Marlins.

Soto stayed red hot, cranking a two-run long ball in the first inning and a three-run shot in the seventh. He has now homered five times in four games since the Home Run Derby, becoming the first player in MLB history with five home runs and 10 hits in the first five games following the All-Star break. Overall, he's belted out 16 long balls on the year while mashing .301/.420/.512.