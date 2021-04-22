Soto (shoulder) is only feeling pain when he throws the ball and not when swinging a bat, and he's hoping to return to the lineup April 30, the earliest possible date for his activation, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. "They just want to keep me safe. It's a long season," Soto said Wednesday. "We want to play later in the season, not right now."

The Nats aren't sure when Soto sustained the injury, but an MRI revealed a shoulder strain after he complained of soreness in his triceps and the team was taking no chances with its young superstar. As he's not able to travel with the team due to COVID-19 protocols, it will be up to the medical staff at the alternate training site to monitor his progress, but as yet there's no reason to expect a longer IL stint for Soto.