Soto went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a two-run home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

Hitting third for the Nats, the 20-year-old continues to tear up spring training. Soto now boasts a .400/.488/.800 slash line through 14 games with three homers and 11 RBI, and his 6:6 BB:K is another strong indicator that he's more than ready for Opening Day.