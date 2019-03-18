Soto went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a two-run home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

Hitting third for the Nats, the 20-year-old continues to tear up spring training. Soto now boasts a .400/.488/.800 slash line through 14 games with three homers and 11 RBI, and his 6:6 BB:K is another strong indicator that he's more than ready for Opening Day.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...