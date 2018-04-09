Soto went 4-for-5 with a triple, a home run, a stolen base and four RBI for Low-A Hagerstown in their win over Rome on Sunday.

The 19-year-old returned to Hagerstown to begin the year after playing 23 games there in 2017, but it doesn't look like Soto intends on staying at the level too long -- he's slashing .375/.412/.875 with two homers through his first four games of the season. Various injuries have cost him some development time early in his career, but if Soto can stay healthy this year his prodigious power, strong plate discipline and plus hit tool should put him among the game's elite prospects heading into 2019.