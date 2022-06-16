site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Juan Soto: In Thursday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Soto (knee) is starting in right field and hitting third Thursday against the Phillies.
He had not played since being removed from Monday's game with right knee soreness. Soto is hitting .186/.352/.488 with four home runs and one steal in 43 at-bats this month.
