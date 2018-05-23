Nationals' Juan Soto: Jumps to second in order
Soto will hit second in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres.
After batting sixth in his first two starts for Washington, Soto will jump up near the top of the order Wednesday. The Nationals showed their confidence in the 19-year-old by calling him up after he played just eight games above High-A, and there's little reason to believe that confidence won't continue. There are only a handful of lineup situations to be in that are better than hitting behind Trea Turner and ahead of Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon. If Soto sticks near the top of the lineup, his already high ceiling will grow even higher.
