Soto went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer run and a walk in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Orioles.

Soto went deep in the fourth inning to get the Nationals on the board. He's slugged six homers with 14 RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base in 10 games this season. The outfielder is slashing .405/.463/.973 across 41 plate appearances.