Nationals' Juan Soto: Knocks second homer Saturday
Soto went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Saturday's extra-innings win over the Braves.
The 19-year-old's terrific start to 2018 continued Saturday, with Soto collecting three of the team's nine hits, including a game-tying solo homer in the seventh inning. He's now hitting an impressive .349/.429/.558 with a pair of homers, seven runs, five RBI and a swiped bag through his first 49 major-league plate appearances.
