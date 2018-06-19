Nationals' Juan Soto: Lands in history books with sixth homer Monday
Soto pinch-hit for Matt Adams in the sixth inning Monday as the Nationals and Yankees resumed a suspended game from May 15 and went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run.
The blast provided the winning runs in a 5-3 victory for Washington, but more unusually it etched Soto's name in the history books as the first player in MLB history to homer "before" he made his big-league debut -- the stats for the game get back-dated to May 15, but Soto wasn't actually promoted to the majors until May 20. Regardless of what order you count them in, the rookie now has six homers in 25 games for the Nats to go along with a scintillating .325/.411/602 slash line following Monday's nightcap, in which he went 2-for-4.
