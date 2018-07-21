Soto went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Braves.

The teenager continues to make his mark in the majors, and Soto now boasts a .302/.413/.531 slash line with 10 homers and a precocious 34:41 BB:K through his first 52 games with the Nats.

