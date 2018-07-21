Nationals' Juan Soto: Launches 10th homer
Soto went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Braves.
The teenager continues to make his mark in the majors, and Soto now boasts a .302/.413/.531 slash line with 10 homers and a precocious 34:41 BB:K through his first 52 games with the Nats.
More News
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Swats ninth homer•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Drives in three in huge comeback•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Gets holiday breather•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Goes yard twice Friday•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Lands in history books with sixth homer Monday•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Blasts two homers Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...