Soto went 1-for-2 with two walks, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Brewers.

The 23-year-old superstar led the charge in a big day for the Nationals' offense, and Soto's two-run blast off Eric Lauer in the fifth inning kicked off a back-to-back-to-back sequence, with Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell going yard immediately afterward. Soto has driven in multiple runs in three straight games, and over his last 13 contests he's slashing .229/.373/.604 with five of his 13 homers on the year and 14 of his 28 RBI.