Soto went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.

The young slugger has a five-game RBI streak going, but overall Soto's had a tough time since the All-Star break, slashing .224/.357/.418 with four long balls and 13 RBI in his last 18 games. On the season, he now has 19 homers and 69 RBI through 97 games to support his .911 OPS.

