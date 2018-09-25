Soto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-3 win over the Marlins.

Soto extended Washington's lead to five in the fourth inning with a solo home run over the fence in left-center. The 19-year-old has put together an impressive rookie campaign, hitting .295 with 21 home runs and 66 RBI to go along with a .922 OPS in 111 ballgames. Soto will look to finish strong in what's turned out to be a disappointing season for the Nationals.

