Soto went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.

His third-inning blast off German Marquez gave the Nats a brief 3-0 lead, but the game was almost all Rockies after that. Soto is now slashing .241/.382/.446 with four homers, two steals, 13 runs and 17 RBI through 23 games, and the 20-year-old has struggled a little to make adjustments at the plate in his first full big-league seasons. Once he figures things out, Soto's batting average could rise in a hurry.