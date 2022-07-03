Soto was removed in the top of the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Marlins due to an apparent left leg injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances before departing.

Per Zuckerman, Soto initially looked to be dealing with some pain in the leg after he ran into the outfield wall while tracking down Bryan De La Cruz's leadoff double in the third inning. He then appeared to have aggravated the injury when he was involved in a rundown after reaching base on his second walk of the afternoon in the fourth inning. Lane Thomas came off the bench to replace Soto, who should be considered day-to-day until the Nationals provide an update on the nature of his injury.