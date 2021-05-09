Manager Dave Martinez said that Soto is expected to resume full-time duties in right field when Washington resumes National League play Tuesday against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Though he was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Soto was limited to a pinch-hitting role during his first three games back while his strained shoulder wasn't quite 100 percent. He was able to re-enter the lineup Friday at Yankee Stadium as the Nationals' designated hitter before making his first start in right field since returning from the IL on Saturday. Soto is back at DH for Sunday's series finale with the Yankees, but Martinez suggested that was the plan all along for the 22-year-old, who didn't experience any setbacks Sunday while manning the outfield.