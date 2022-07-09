Soto went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 12-2 rout at the hands of Atlanta.

He supplied all the Nationals' offense with a third-inning shot off Charlie Morton. Soto is coming to life at the plate, reeling off three straight multi-hit performances and batting .405 (15-for-37) over his last 13 games with four doubles and two homers. Despite that hot streak though, the 23-year-old is still only slashing .239/.392/.463 on the season with 16 home runs, five steals, 36 RBI and 49 runs through 83 contests.