Soto (calf) and the Nationals won't play Thursday against the Mets after the game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
The Nationals are reportedly dealing with at least one positive COVID-19 case in their clubhouse along with several staff members who are unavailable due to contact tracing. It's not yet clear when the two teams will be able to play.
