Soto has reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 six times, including three times in MLB-sanctioned tests, but he remains sidelined as he's yet to test negative in two consecutive MLB tests, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Soto tested positive right before the Nationals' Opening Day contest and has yet to make his season debut. He's reportedly been asymptomatic, but league protocols dictate that he can't return until he tests negative for the virus in two consecutive tests administered by the league. It remains to be seen when that will happen.