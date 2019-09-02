Soto went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two runs and three RBI in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Marlins.

Soto has registered multi-hit performances in four consecutive contests and in eight of his last 13 starts, racking up five home runs, 21 runs and 14 RBI over that stretch. He'll look to keep that torrid pace going Monday versus Noah Syndergaard and the Mets, with Soto occupying the cleanup spot in the series opener.