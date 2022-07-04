Soto (calf) isn't starting Monday's game against Miami.
Soto underwent an MRI that came back clean after he exited Sunday's matchup against Miami, but he said Monday that he's still feeling a little tight. He's considered day-to-day for now, but Lane Thomas will shift to right field while Victor Robles starts in center.
