Soto (illness) is not starting Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays despite clearing COVID-19 protocols.
Soto is yet to be activated from the injured list and hasn't yet received clearance from Washington, D.C. government officials to rejoin the team, but his arrival appears imminent. Whether or not he'll be cleared in time to fill a bench role in this contest remains to be seen, but his season debut should come soon, barring any unanticipated snags. He reportedly remained asymptomatic despite testing positive for the virus, so he's presumably been able to stay in game shape or close to it. Andrew Stevenson starts in left field Wednesday.