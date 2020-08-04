Soto (illness) was officially activated from the injured list as expected Tuesday, Byron Kerr of MASNSports.com reports.
Soto is finally ready to make his season debut after being forced to sit out for the early part of the season due to a positive COVID-19 test, a result he believes was a false positive. He cleared league protocols last Wednesday, but Washington, D.C.'s rules are more strict than MLB's, so he's only just been cleared to play Tuesday. His presence will be a huge boost to a Nationals team that's struggled to a 3-4 record so far.