Soto was called up by the Nationals on Sunday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The news shocked the baseball world Saturday night -- the 19-year-old Soto will be up to make his major-league debut. It was a meteoric rise through the system for Soto, who began the year at the Low-A level. It remains to be seen where he will bat in the order, but Soto figures to play close to every day and the talent is there for Soto to make a major impact in the fantasy world.