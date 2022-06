Soto went 1-for-1 with four walks and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Rangers.

Texas refused to let the 23-year-old slugger beat them, but the Nationals still took advantage as Josh Bell and Nelson Cruz combined for five hits and four RBI hitting behind Soto. Soto has reached base in eight straight games thanks to nine free passes but is hitting only .200 (5-for-25) over that stretch, and his .218 batting average on the season is over 70 points lower than his career mark.