Soto went 2-for-3 with two runs and two walks as Washington fell 9-8 to San Diego on Thursday.

Soto singled and scored in the first and third innings and later walked in both the seventh and ninth to reach base four times for the second straight game. Over his last three games, Soto is 6-for-10 with two home runs, six runs, four RBI and four walks and has raised his season slash line to .286/.408/.454.