Soto went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Pirates.

The 23-year-old continues to draw free passes at a furious pace and now has eight through the first nine games of the season, fueling a .425 OBP. Soto's power stroke hasn't come around yet, but it's only a matter of time before he starts doing real damage on any pitches that do get left over the plate, and until then he'll rely on Josh Bell and Nelson Cruz hitting behind him to bring him home.