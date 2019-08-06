Soto went 1-for-2 with three walks and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Giants.

The left fielder didn't get much to hit, but Soto made the most of his plate appearances nonetheless. He's now slashing .285/.399/.522 on the year, and the steal was his ninth in 10 attempts -- a surprising performance from a player who stole only nine bases total in two-plus minor-league seasons.