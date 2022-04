Soto went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 11-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The 23-year-old superstar now has a stunning 14:7 BB:K through his first 14 games as the opposition tries to make sure he doesn't beat them, and so far the approach seems to be working. While Soto has a .277/.452/.511 slash line and has scored 10 runs, his only RBI have come on three solo shots.