Nationals' Juan Soto: On base three times in loss
Soto went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Cubs.
It's his best performance in six games since returning to the lineup from a back issue. Soto's .236/.353.425 slash line remains disappointing, as is the spike in his strikeout rate from 20.0 percent as a rookie to 27.3 percent this year, but he still has time to turn things around in 2019.
More News
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Cleaning up in second straight game•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Returns from injured list•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Goes through full pregame routine•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Set to take swings Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Expected to return after minimum•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Resting for several days•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...