Soto went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Cubs.

It's his best performance in six games since returning to the lineup from a back issue. Soto's .236/.353.425 slash line remains disappointing, as is the spike in his strikeout rate from 20.0 percent as a rookie to 27.3 percent this year, but he still has time to turn things around in 2019.