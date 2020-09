Soto went 1-for-2 with one run, one RBI and two walks during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rays.

The 21-year-old returned from a four-game absence as the designated hitter Tuesday and appeared no worse for wear after battling the elbow soreness. Soto has a .356/.463/.752 slash line with 11 homers, 22 runs and 27 RBI through 28 games this season.