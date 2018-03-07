Soto (hamstring) is scheduled to enter Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals in relief of starting right fielder Moises Sierra, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Widely viewed as the top hitting prospect in the Nationals' system behind Victor Robles, Soto has made just one other appearance in Grapefruit League play. The lack of action likely speaks to the Nationals' desire to find more at-bats for players who are more serious candidates to make the Opening Day roster rather than any concern over the 19-year-old's health. Soto was shut down in early September last season after tweaking his hamstring, but the outfielder hasn't faced any reported limitations during camp. He'll likely open the 2018 campaign with Low-A Hagerstown or High-A Potomac.