Soto struck out as a pinch hitter in his return to the lineup Tuesday, and he likely won't play the outfield for a few more days yet, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Nats want to make sure their young superstar has no issues throwing to every base before letting him resume defensive duties. "I don't think it's going to be anything I've got to worry about for the future," Soto said Tuesday. "I've got to just keep working hard and work on that specific part (of the shoulder), because they say everything else looks strong and is ready to go. So my whole shoulder is ready to go. It's just a little part; I've got to give a little more work on that part." The restriction will keep him on the bench for the team's current series against Atlanta, but Soto will be able to DH this weekend in an interleague series against the Yankees.